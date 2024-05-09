back to top
Pakistan | Seven Workers From Punjab Killed In Terrorist Attack In Gwadar
Latest NewsLead News

Pakistan | Seven Workers From Punjab Killed In Terrorist Attack In Gwadar

By: Northlines

Date:

Gwadar [Pakistan], May 9: Seven workers from Pakistan's were killed and another one was injured in a terrorist attack in the early hours of Wednesday night, ARY News reported, citing police.
The terrorists targeted residential quarters near Fish Harbour Jetty in Gwadar's Sarband and opened fire. Seven people, who were sleeping, were killed and another one sustained injuries in the firing.

According to police, the deceased and injured hail from Punjab's Sahiwal. The bodies of the deceased and the injured were taken to a hospital. The police have initiated a probe to arrest the perpetrators.
On May 1, at least seven policemen sustained injuries as terrorists launched an assault on a police checkpost in Punjab's Taunsa Sharif district, ARY News reported. The incident marked the second assault on the checkpoint within two months in the district.
According to police officials, terrorists attacked the Jhangi checkpost, situated in Wahova, Dera Ghazi Khan. Six officers sustained injuries, Samaa TV reported.
According to ARY News, seven injured policemen were transferred to Taunsa Sharif THQ hospital for medical assistance. The Punjab Police spokesperson confirmed an attempted terrorist attack on the Jhangi checkpoint.
He said that around 20 terrorists armed with grenades, rocket launchers, and laser-light guns attacked the checkpost. The spokesperson stated that the terrorists launched their assault from various directions under the cover of darkness, but retreated as they ran out of ammunition, as per ARY News report.
He further said that terrorists wanted to capture the police checkpost and take the policemen as captives. Upon receiving intelligence about the terrorist assault, law enforcement agencies promptly arrived at the scene and secured the area. After the attack, the vicinity was sealed off, and a thorough search operation was launched to capture the terrorists. (Agencies)

Air India Express Cancels 74 Flights Due To Cabin Crew Shortage; To Operate 292 Flights
Belgium Becomes First Country to Formally Recognize Sex Work as Legitimate Profession
