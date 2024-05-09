back to top
Lok Sabha Polls | 23 Polling Stations Set Up For Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Voters In Jammu

, May 9: The Election Commission of has established as many as 23 polling stations, including two auxiliary ones, by the local authorities for Kashmiri Pandit (KP) migrant voters in  Jammu ahead of the Phase-4 elections that will witness the contest for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on May 13.

Official sources said, “As many as 23 polling stations are established by the ECI for KP migrant voters in Jammu, including two auxiliary polling stations, as it is mandatory to set up two such polling stations for more than 1500 voters according to the guidelines laid out by the Commission.”
Sources said more than 13000 Kashmiri Pandit voters are registered for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, who will cast votes in 23 polling stations established in different parts of  Jammu.
Meanwhile, 473 postal ballots of Kashmiri Pandit voters were sent to the Returning Officer in Srinagar, they said, adding, “These postal ballots belong to Kashmiri Pandits residing across the country and have already registered to exercise the franchise.”
Notably, the key contest for the Srinagar seat is between Aga Ruhullah Mehdi ( Conference), Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra (Peoples Democratic Party), and Muhammad Ashraf Mir (J&K Apni Party). (Agencies)

