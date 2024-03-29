Search
Cong Bats For Women Reservation In Govt Jobs, Says Powerful Women Will Change Destiny Of India

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Mar 29: The Congress will reserve 50 per cent of Government for women if it is voted to power, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, asserting that powerful women will change the destiny of .
Gandhi asked why even today only one in three women is employed and why is there only one woman in 10 Government jobs.
“Isn't the population of women in India 50%? Is the presence of women in higher secondary and higher not 50%? If so, then why is their share in the system so less?” the former Congress chief said.
“Congress wants – ‘Aadhi Abaadi Poora Haq', we understand that women's potential will be fully utilized only when women have equal contribution in the Government running the country,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.
Therefore, the Congress has decided that half the recruitment in all new Government jobs should be reserved for women, he said.
“We are also in favour of immediate implementation of women's reservation in Parliament and in assemblies,” Gandhi said.
Women with secure income, future, stability and self-respect will truly become the strength of the society, he asserted.
“Having women on 50% Government posts will give strength to every woman in the country and powerful women will change the destiny of India,” Gandhi asserted.
Under its five guarantees of Nari Nyay, the Congress has promised Rs 1 lakh per annum direct cash transfer to be made to one woman from each of India's poorest families.
The party has said 50 per cent of all new recruitment to the Central Government positions will be reserved for women, if it comes to power.
It has also promised that the Central Government's contribution to the monthly pay of ASHA, anganwadi, and Mid-Day Meal workers will be doubled.
The party has further promised to appoint an Adhikaar Maitri in every panchayat to serve as a paralegal to educate women and assist them in the enforcement of their legal rights,” he said.
The Congress has also promised to set up ‘Savitribai Phule Hostels', under which the Central Government will double the number of working women's hostels in the country, with at least one hostel in each district. (Agencies)

