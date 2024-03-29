Ten Killed As Passenger Taxi Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Ramban, 2 Identified

Jammu, Mar 29: At least ten passengers died when a passenger taxi they were travelling in skidded off and plunged into a deep gorge on Friday morning in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the passenger taxi on its way from Jammu to Srinagar met with an accident and fell into around 800-feet deep gorge near Battery Chashma area of the district.

“A passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Battery Chashma in Ramban area. Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban reached on spot, rescue operation is going on,” J&K Police posted on X.

Police added that information was received of an unfortunate incident at about 1.15 AM that a vehicle Tavera (Taxi) carrying passengers on its way towards Kashmir from Jammu rolled down in a deep gorge near Battery Chashma on NH-44.

Senior officials, along with the police team, DRF team, and civil QRT Ramban, reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

“Till now, 10 dead bodies have been found in the deep gorge and are being shifted as the terrain is tough and it's continuously raining,” said police.

Police stated that as per the ID document, the identity of two bodies is Balwan Singh, (47), son of Purab Singh, resident of Amb Gharota, Jammu and Vipin Mukhiya, son of Vishwa Nath Mukhiya, resident of ward no 13 Inarbrwa, Bhairagang, West Champarn, Bihar.

A rescue operation is going on, and the identities of other deceased persons are being ascertained.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the Ramban road accident.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the accident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said, “I am deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in rule, to the kin of victims”.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said he spoke to DC Ramban, Baseer-ul-Haq, after learning about the tragic road accident in which a passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Battery Chashma, leading to the loss of 10 lives.

“Police, SDRF, and civil QRT have reached the spot. A rescue operation is going on. I'm in constant touch. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” Dr Singh said in his post on X.