When Beyonce Met Hannah Montana – The Surprise Collaboration Between Beyonce and Miley Cyrus That Has Fans Buzzing

Beyonce surprised fans with an unexpected but beloved collaboration on her highly anticipated eighth studio album ‘Cowboy Carter' released last week. The album, hailed as “not your average country album” but truly a showcase of Beyonce's artistry, featured a duet with pop-star turned country singer Miley Cyrus titled “II Most Wanted”.

Speculation had been rife about potential features on the album from other major artists. However, no one could have predicted that Beyonce would tap Cyrus for a song. The rumours came true with the reveal of the tracklist showing “II Most Wanted” as the sixteenth song featuring none other than Miley Cyrus.

Sources say that in the studio, Beyonce had asked Cyrus to channel her iconic Disney character Hannah Montana from the hit TV series that shot Cyrus to fame in her early career. Always one to commit fully to a concept, Cyrus reportedly obliged by donning the character's signature blond wig. The results speak for themselves as the duo's crystal clear voices blend together seamlessly on the harmony-driven country track.

Since its release, “II Most Wanted” has taken the #1 spot on major streaming platforms like Spotify underscoring its appeal to fans of all genres. On social media platforms, listeners have declared the song an “instant classic” and the highlight of ‘Cowboy Carter'. Some are even calling it the “collab of the decade” given the star power and talent involved. Only time will tell if Beyonce and Cyrus take their electric chemistry to the Grammys stage next. One thing is for sure – this unexpected pairing of music megastars will go down in the books as truly collaborative fire.