Parineeti Chopra opens up on health struggles of 16kg weight gain for Chamkila role

By: Northlines

Date:

Podcaster Raj Shamani recently sat down with actress Parineeti Chopra to discuss her transformative role in the upcoming Imtiaz Ali film Chamkila. For the part of Amarjot opposite Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh, Chopra revealed she gained a significant 16 kilograms over the course of 6 months.

While it achieved the needed physical appearance for her character, Chopra explained the process took a serious toll on her overall and well-being. She had been very fit prior to filming, following a dedicated workout routine. However, the director felt she didn't look the part and requested she gain weight.

To do so, Chopra drastically changed her diet and lifestyle. She began consuming large, unhealthy meals in the evenings with the goal of appearing more puffy and lethargic on set. This led to disrupted sleep patterns and low moods. Additionally, she stopped all exercise for half a year.

The effects rippled outward. Chopra stated her stamina completely disappeared as muscle and strength decreased. Common ailments like bloating and digestive issues also arose from the poor diet. Ultimately, she felt the process was “not at all healthy.”

Chopra hopes sharing her experience brings attention to balancing work commitments with prioritizing one's physical and mental well-being. Maintaining a balanced diet alongside regular exercise is key for overall health, now more than ever evident from her transformative role.

