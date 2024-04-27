back to top
Search
EntertainmentA first glimpse into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's quirky haldi wedding...
Entertainment

A first glimpse into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s quirky haldi wedding decorations

By: Northlines

Date:

‘A sneak peek into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's unique haldi decor'

Fans of actor Taapsee Pannu and badminton player Mathias Boe finally got their first glimpse into the couple's wedding festivities, more than a month after their private nuptials in Udaipur. While of the bride and groom are still under wraps, the event planning firm co-owned by Taapsee recently shared details of the quirky and vibrant decor seen at their haldi ceremony.

The Wedding Factory, as the company is called, focused on capturing the fun personalities and interests of the newlyweds through customized installations and artwork. Painted shuttlecocks, representing Boe's profession, along with local floral motifs adorned the venue. A highlight was the multi-colored seating and a flower-laden throne where the couple likely sat. Disco balls and Indi-fusion music kept guests entertained.

In keeping with the intimate affair, Taapsee has opted to share only select moments from her wedding celebrations on social media. When asked recently about keeping the marriage under wraps, she explained wanting to avoid public scrutiny of her personal life and partner. The actress was careful to involve only close friends and family who would celebrate with them without judgment.

With just a taste of their unique pre-wedding functions now available, fans hope to see more photographs when the actress is ready. However, she maintains privacy remains a priority even as congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the couple of 13 years. The sneak peek into their atypical haldi decor hints at the one-of-a-kind personalities that tie Taapsee and Mathias together.

Previous article
Parineeti Chopra opens up on health struggles of 16kg weight gain for Chamkila role
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor ‘Sodhi’ goes missing; has shared photos with father 4 days back

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 27: Actor Gurucharan Singh--best known for...

Manoj Bajpayee shares daughter is improving Hindi skills through household conversations

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent media interaction, veteran Bollywood actor Manoj...

Kapil Sharma celebrates Netflix show success despite viewership dip

Northlines Northlines -
Despite witnessing a drop in viewership according to recent...

Firing outside Salman Khan’s home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 27: A lookout circular (LOC) has been...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Parineeti Chopra opens up on health struggles of 16kg weight gain...

X May Soon Challenge Top Video Conference Apps with Rumored “Conferences”...

Google hinted to unveil Pixel 8a budget phone next month with...