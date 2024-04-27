A first glimpse into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s quirky haldi wedding decorations

‘A sneak peek into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's unique haldi decor'

Fans of actor Taapsee Pannu and badminton player Mathias Boe finally got their first glimpse into the couple's wedding festivities, more than a month after their private nuptials in Udaipur. While photos of the bride and groom are still under wraps, the event planning firm co-owned by Taapsee recently shared details of the quirky and vibrant decor seen at their haldi ceremony.

The Wedding Factory, as the company is called, focused on capturing the fun personalities and interests of the newlyweds through customized installations and artwork. Painted shuttlecocks, representing Boe's profession, along with local floral motifs adorned the venue. A highlight was the multi-colored seating and a flower-laden throne where the couple likely sat. Disco balls and Indi-fusion music kept guests entertained.

In keeping with the intimate affair, Taapsee has opted to share only select moments from her wedding celebrations on social media. When asked recently about keeping the marriage under wraps, she explained wanting to avoid public scrutiny of her personal life and partner. The actress was careful to involve only close friends and family who would celebrate with them without judgment.

With just a taste of their unique pre-wedding functions now available, fans hope to see more photographs when the actress is ready. However, she maintains privacy remains a priority even as congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the couple of 13 years. The sneak peek into their atypical haldi decor hints at the one-of-a-kind personalities that tie Taapsee and Mathias together.