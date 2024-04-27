back to top
J&K | 24×7 Kitchen Operational To Support Families Near Ramban Land Sinking...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

J&K | 24×7 Kitchen Operational To Support Families Near Ramban Land Sinking Camp Site

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 27: A day after 50 houses, power infrastructure, and road connectivity were damaged, the administration has established a 24×7 operational kitchen to support the families near the land sinking site at village Pernote in the Ramban district of Jammu and .

The office of the Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq, posted on ‘X', “Continue effort from District Administration Ramban: A 24×7 kitchen now operational to support families at the camp site at Pernote, reinforcing ongoing rescue and rehabilitation endeavours.”

The office also posted that an emergency operation center, the camp office of DC, and Chairman DDMA Ramban have been set up to promptly address the issues of displaced families in their tough times.

“It shows a proactive response to the situation caused by the sinking of the ground and damages to residential houses in Parnote in Ramban,” it posted, adding that the camp office shall ensure the necessary relief efforts are being coordinated effectively to assist those affected.
Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary also visited the Pernote village, which is five kilometers from the district headquarters, and assured assistance to the affected families and the restoration of essential services, including electricity.

Houses started developing cracks, and the road connectivity between Gool and Ramban started sinking, said an official.

Local volunteers joined the SDRF and NDRF teams in helping the affected people move their belongings from the damaged houses.

An alternate road via Sumber-Digdol has been made operational to connect Gool sub-division with the district headquarters, said an official.

In February 2023, at least 16 houses were damaged, and road connectivity between Gool and Ramban was snapped due to the sinking of land at Duksar Dalwa village in the Sangaldan area.
“The district administration is continuously monitoring the restoration work of roads, electricity, and civic amenities. Alternate roads were thrown open for essential and emergency supplies. The administration committed to ensure citizens safety, well-being during the challenging natural crisis,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

