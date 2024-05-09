‘Heeramandi’ actors open up on shooting an intimate scene under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction

‘Heeramandi' actors open up about bold scene with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The period drama series ‘Heeramandi' directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali touched upon several complex relationships in pre-independence Lahore. Two supporting actors, Jason Shah and Indresh Malik who portrayed the characters of Alistair Cartwright and Ustadji respectively, reflected on their experience of shooting an intimate scene between their characters.

In conversations with entertainment portals, both Jason and Indresh spoke about the nerves they felt ahead of filming the scene under Bhansali's direction. Jason acknowledged feeling hesitant initially since it was something new for him. However, he took comfort knowing that Bhansali would handle it sensitively instead of treating it casually.

On the day of the shoot, Jason said he was anxious in the car on his way but bonding with Indresh over lunch helped ease the tension. Indresh too admitted to anticipating challenges considering the nature of the scene. But discussions with Jason beforehand and confiding in each other made the process smoother.

Bhansali is renowned for his meticulous approach towards filmmaking. Indresh affirmed that the scene required minimal retakes, a testament to the filmmaker achieving his vision. Both actors praised each other's professionalism for making the bold scene work effectively on screen.