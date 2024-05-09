Bollywood star prefers homegrown sources of daily protein

Veteran actor prefers homegrown sources of protein

Bollywood star Ronit Roy is well known for his dedication to health and fitness. In a recent conversation with his brother, actor Rohit Roy, Ronit opened up about how he meets his daily protein needs through plant-based sources rather than powders or supplements.

The longtime vegetarian described that staples like lentils, beans, soy, nuts and dairy make up the majority of his protein intake. “You'll always find rajma, chickpeas or paneer on my plate,” he said. Ronit even admitted to eating the same handful of protein-rich foods on a daily basis.

However, what was most interesting was Ronit's refusal to include protein powders or isolates in his diet. “I ensure my son doesn't have them either and dispose of any I find,” he revealed. While Rohit acknowledged using the supplements on occasion, Ronit stood firm in his stance against artificial sources.

Digging deeper, Ronit shared he was once vegan for several years but had to adjust after noticing health effects. “I switched back to including dairy when my brother pointed out I looked run down,” he explained. Ultimately, Ronit's plant-powered approach stems from his belief in compassionate eating.

Nutrition experts agree that variety in protein sources supplies different nutrients. However, for Ronit, homemade whole foods better serve his wellness goals than processed powders. Through simple home-cooked meals, this celebrity sticks to an approach that feels natural yet nourishing.