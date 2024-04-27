back to top
Search
JammuSpecial Training Camp For Village Defence Guards Held In J&K’s Poonch
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Special Training Camp For Village Defence Guards Held In J&K’s Poonch

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 27: A three-day special training camp for Village Guards (VDGs) was organized by the army here, ahead of , officials said on Saturday.
Poonch along with the adjoining Rajouri district is part of the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the third phase of elections on May 7.

The training camp began on Thursday at Mendhar, Harni and Jaran to hone the weapon handling and firing skills of the VDGs, as part of efforts to maintain peace and stability in the forward areas, the officials said.
The training assumes significance given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and efforts of security forces to maintain peace and provide assurance to the people in minority pockets as well as in far-flung areas, they said.

The training has helped the VDGs in reorienting their training prowess and skills in weapon handling and firing, they said.
Comprising of local volunteers, the VDGs are equipped with .303 and bolt action rifles and were enthusiastic in sharpening their skills, they said, adding the weapons were inspected, cleaned and firing practice was carried out during the camp under the supervision of army trainers.

They said a lecture cum demonstration on weapon handling, musketry and firing positions was also conducted as part of the training.

The Army assisted the members of VDGs in further improving their self-defence capabilities and emphasised their greater role in maintaining peace and harmony in the area of responsibility, particularly in the minority pockets, the officials said. (Agencies)

Previous article
J&K | 24×7 Kitchen Operational To Support Families Near Ramban Land Sinking Camp Site
Next article
All Have To Move Together To Seek Redressal Of Problems: Mehbooba Mufti
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Will Not Fight LS Polls If NC Gets INDIA Bloc To Publicly Commit To Restore Article 370: Sajad Lone

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 27: Challenging the abrogation of Article 370...

IndiGo’s Ahmedabad-Bound Plane Returns To Delhi Airport Due To Glitch

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 27: An IndiGo aircraft enroute to...

Cyber Police Kashmir Recovers 30 Smartphones, Returned To Owners

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, April 27: As many as 30 missing mobile...

HC Ask Centre To Decide Representation To Include Women In Armed Forces Through CDS Exam

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 27: The Delhi High Court has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Will Not Fight LS Polls If NC Gets INDIA Bloc To...

IndiGo’s Ahmedabad-Bound Plane Returns To Delhi Airport Due To Glitch

Cyber Police Kashmir Recovers 30 Smartphones, Returned To Owners