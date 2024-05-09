Vijay Deverakonda announced as the lead in large scale rural action drama ‘SVC 59’

Vijay Deverakonda to light up big screens again with rural action drama ‘SVC 59'

Popular Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who celebrated his 35th birthday yesterday, has gifted his fans with the announcement of his new pan-India project titled ‘SVC 59'. Being mounted on a large scale by renowned producer Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the upcoming film promises to deliver high octane action sequences set in a rustic backdrop.

Ravi Kiran Kola, known for directing films like ‘Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru', will be wielding the megaphone for ‘SVC 59'. On Vijay's special day, the director unveiled an intriguing first look poster of the movie on social media. The gritty visual shows the actor holding a sharp weapon amidst splashes of blood, hinting at an intense action drama in the offing.along with a cryptic tagline that has further piqued curiosity among audiences.

Dil Raju and co-producer Shirish also joined Ravi in wishing Vijay on his birthday while announcing their collaboration on the film. Trade analyst shared the announcement and stated that Vijay will be teaming up once again with veteran producer Dil Raju for this large scale rural action entertainer.

Though not much has been revealed about the film's story or cast, Vijay's huge fan base is elated at the prospect of watching their favorite star in an adrenaline pumping entertainer after his last release ‘The Family Man' received a lukewarm response. Currently, the actor has another pan-India project titled ‘VD 12' in the pipeline as well.

With a production powerhouse backing the project and Vijay's popularity across the country, ‘SVC 59' is poised to be a major crowd puller if it manages to accurately tap into the commercial mass appeal. Fans are now awaiting more updates from the team to get a clearer picture of what's in store in this hard-hitting rural drama.