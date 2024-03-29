Social Security Administration Removes Barrier to Food Assistance for SSI Beneficiaries

In a move aimed at simplifying eligibility rules and providing greater financial security, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued a final rule that will no longer count food assistance as an asset that reduces monthly Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.

Under the current policy, any food or shelter support received by SSI beneficiaries in the form of in-kind donations from family or friends is calculated as unearned income and can decrease SSI benefits. Starting September 30th, this will no longer be the case. Food assistance will not factor into the In-Kind Support and Maintenance (ISM) calculations that determine payment amounts.

The change applies to the over 7 million Americans who rely on SSI for monthly income support due to disabilities, blindness or being aged 65 and over. It aims to reduce financial burden by ensuring their food security is not tied to decreased cash benefits. It also simplifies processing for the SSA by eliminating documentation of every instance of free food receipt.

Advocates for those with disabilities have long pushed for this type of policy update, arguing the prior rules were complex, punitive and impacted basic needs access. The new SSI food assistance exemption directly addresses those concerns while freeing up agency resources.

If approved by Congress, additional SSI asset limit increases under consideration could provide further relief amid high inflation straining budgets. In lifting one barrier to assistance, the SSA shows commitment to reevaluating policies and promoting equitable access to benefits individuals require.