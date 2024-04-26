Delhi High Court Orders DGCA to Immediately Process Go First Lessors’ Aircraft Deregistration Applications

“DGCA shall forthwith and not later than five working days process the deregistration applications filed by the 54 aircrafts,” the court said.

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to forthwith process the applications filed by several lessors for deregistration of their 54 planes so that they could take them back from the crisis-hit Go First airline.

The high court said the process shall be done in not later than five working days.