Movie Review: Rathnam - Vishal and Hari Serve Up an Outdated Action-Drama
Movie Review: Rathnam – Vishal and Hari Serve Up an Outdated Action-Drama

Rathnam movie review: Vishal and Hari come together for an action-drama again, which is as dated as their old collaborations.

In a recent interview, director Hari claimed the astonishing success of Ghilli's re-release has given him hope and that he can now come up with stories with confidence and courage. The celebration of Ghilli after 20 years seems to have given the wrong idea that the market for over-the-top action dramas is still intact. It has to be noted that the film's glorious re-run has more to do with nostalgia than the film itself. Director Hari's recent release Rathnam, however, invokes a feeling of watching the rehash of his old blockbusters. Hari's Saamy and Singham could still have a great run at the box office because these are films of their time, but not a film like Rathnam in 2024.

Hari's films are known for the breakneck speed of his screenplay and screaming imagery; the cuts are insanely fast. The music is loud, and the camera moves swiftly, breaking all the rules and grammar of filmmaking with the sole purpose of making you go, ‘The film is sema fast, no?' Rathnam, for a change, doesn't feature such gimmicks. This is one of Hari's most sober movies, but it doesn't make it realistic. Vishal fights at least 250 people and kills some fifty with impunity. Yet, it is still grounded for a Hari film.

