back to top
Search
SportsIPLSuryakumar Yadav's stupendous century powers Mumbai Indians to a crucial win over...
SportsIPL

Suryakumar Yadav’s stupendous century powers Mumbai Indians to a crucial win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

By: Northlines

Date:

Surya powers Mumbai to rare win over Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians pulled off an improbable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, thanks to an incredible century from Suryakumar Yadav. Chasing 175, Mumbai found themselves in trouble early on as they lost half their side with just 20 runs on the board. However, Suryakumar had other plans as he took center stage with a breathtaking 102 not out off just 51 balls.

His knock was laden with 10 fours and 7 towering sixes as he single-handedly dominated the Hyderabad bowling attack. He found an able partner in Tilak Varma who remained unbeaten on 37 as the duo added 143 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket. This partnership completely shifted the momentum and helped Mumbai gun down the target with 7 wickets and overs to spare.

Surya's return to form will boost Mumbai's confidence during crunch time in the tournament. Earlier, Hyderabad put up a competitive 173/8 riding on skipper Travis Head's 48 and Pat Cummins' 35. However, their middle order failed to capitalize as Mumbai bowlers made a strong comeback.

Hyderabad's playoff hopes are now hanging by a thread, with this loss significantly denting their net run rate. They will need to win their remaining matches and hope other results go their way. As for Mumbai, this win comes as a breath of fresh air in an otherwise disappointing season. Suryakumar proved his class is above the rest with a match-winning innings under pressure.

Previous article
Manika Batra stuns World No. 2 Wang Manyu ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
Next article
Jyothika’s blistering run powers India to Paris Olympics berth in 4x400m relay
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jyothika’s blistering run powers India to Paris Olympics berth in 4x400m relay

Northlines Northlines -
Athlete's Determination and Father's Support Drive Her to Paris...

Manika Batra stuns World No. 2 Wang Manyu ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Northlines Northlines -
In a major upset, Indian paddler Manika Batra defeated...

Indian Women’s And Men’s 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify For Paris Olympics

Northlines Northlines -
NASSAU (BAHAMAS), May 6: The Indian men’s and women’s...

Sunil Narine’s 80-run knock sees KKR breach 200 and beat LSG by 98 runs to go top

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a dominant performance to thrash...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kareena Kapoor says female movies like Crew show women can top...

Fahadh Faasil Says Pushpa Success Hasn’t Really Changed Much For His...

Tracing the origins of the word ‘cancer’ back over 2000 years...