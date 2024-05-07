Suryakumar Yadav’s stupendous century powers Mumbai Indians to a crucial win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Surya powers Mumbai to rare win over Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians pulled off an improbable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, thanks to an incredible century from Suryakumar Yadav. Chasing 175, Mumbai found themselves in trouble early on as they lost half their side with just 20 runs on the board. However, Suryakumar had other plans as he took center stage with a breathtaking 102 not out off just 51 balls.

His knock was laden with 10 fours and 7 towering sixes as he single-handedly dominated the Hyderabad bowling attack. He found an able partner in Tilak Varma who remained unbeaten on 37 as the duo added 143 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket. This partnership completely shifted the momentum and helped Mumbai gun down the target with 7 wickets and overs to spare.

Surya's return to form will boost Mumbai's confidence during crunch time in the tournament. Earlier, Hyderabad put up a competitive 173/8 riding on skipper Travis Head's 48 and Pat Cummins' 35. However, their middle order failed to capitalize as Mumbai bowlers made a strong comeback.

Hyderabad's playoff hopes are now hanging by a thread, with this loss significantly denting their net run rate. They will need to win their remaining matches and hope other results go their way. As for Mumbai, this win comes as a breath of fresh air in an otherwise disappointing season. Suryakumar proved his class is above the rest with a match-winning innings under pressure.