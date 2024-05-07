back to top
Jyothika's blistering run powers India to Paris Olympics berth in 4x400m relay

Athlete's Determination and Father's Support Drive Her to Paris Olympics

Jyothika Sri Dandi overcame adversity to book her ticket to the Paris Olympics after a spectacular performance at the recent Athletics Relays in The Bahamas. The 23-year old athlete from Andhra Pradesh ran the second leg of the women's 4x400m relay in a blistering 51.36 seconds, powering to qualification in a timing of 3:29.35.

Jyothika's journey has not been without hurdles. She suffered a knee injury last year that prevented her from competing at the Asian Games, but was determined to make a comeback. With the constant encouragement of her father Srinivasa Rao and guidance of coach N Ramesh, Jyothika worked tirelessly on her rehabilitation. She believes her father's unflinching dedication to her sport is what has helped her rise up the ranks.

At a crucial moment before the relay in Bahamas, Jyothika received a brief yet impactful pep talk from her father over a shaky phone call. His simple message – “forget the wifi, get connected to the race” – provided the perfect motivation boost. Jyothika delivered her fastest ever split, inspiring India to book their Paris Olympics berth. Even Pullela Gopichand, the celebrated badminton coach who supports Jyothika, was thrilled with her performance on the big stage.

Jyothika's talent was identified at a young age through local competitions in her hometown. Nationals gold in 2021 established her as a force, but it was coach Ramesh who transformed her physique and technique. From 55 seconds to a personal best of 53 seconds, Jyothika's meteoric rise is a testament to her father's constant backing and dedicating coaching. She is primed for greater feats on the global stage in Paris 2024.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

