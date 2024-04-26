back to top
Tech Mahindra shares surge over 13% after revealing ambitious 3-year growth strategy

By: Northlines

Date:

Tech Mahindra saw its share price jump over 13% yesterday after unveiling an ambitious three-year strategy aimed at accelerating revenue and lifting profit margins. The IT services giant had reported a decline in quarterly earnings earlier this week, acknowledging it marked a low point. However, investors cheered the new roadmap outlining goals to return to growth.

The stock closed 13% higher on both the BSE and NSE exchanges. This rocketing gain added over Rs. 10,000 crores to the firm's overall market worth. Shareholders welcomed the commitments from leadership to spur top-line momentum and optimize costs. The CEO acknowledged the prior quarter as lackluster but expressed optimism around a post-pandemic rebound starting very soon.

Revenues had dropped 6% year-on-year last quarter to Rs. 12,871 crores due to weaknesses faced by their telecom offerings. Nevertheless, guidance was promising for sustainability and a turnaround. The top executive outlined plans for riding digital and cloud transformations sweeping industries globally. With heightened geopolitical changes and evolving technologies, clients must adapt rapidly or risk vulnerabilities – presenting opportunities.

The market enthusiastically bought into Tech Mahindra's vision of regaining lost ground. Having acknowledged temporary setbacks, the roadmap to fuel progress over the next 36 months was well-received. With growth engines already in place and macro tailwinds expecting, shareholders are banking on an uplift from here on.

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Trump's reference to Charlottesville rally angers former advisor
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

