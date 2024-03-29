Search
President Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In J&K Road Accident
President Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In J&K Road Accident

By: Northlines

New Delhi, Mar 29: President Droupadi Murmu mourned the loss of lives in a road accident in and on Friday and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families.
Ten people were killed after a utility vehicle (SUV) skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban district in the early hours of Friday.
The vehicle, a Chevrolet Tavera, was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and it fell into a 300-foot gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1:15 am.
“The news of people getting killed after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Ramban area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway is very sad. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families,” Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

