Can ORS with Lemon Be a Cheaper BCAA Alternative for Workouts? Nutrition Experts Weigh In

Many avid gym goers and fitness enthusiasts rely on expensive Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAA) supplements to aid their muscle growth and strength during intense workouts. However, a popular fitness trainer recently claimed that a pocket-friendly combination of ORS and lemon can serve as a cheaper alternative to BCAAs. Let's explore this unconventional suggestion and understand the experts' take on it.

Viral fitness influencer Nitesh Soni suggested taking oral rehydration solution (ORS) mixed with lemon juice for two days during workouts to enjoy similar benefits as BCAAs like preventing muscle fatigue and soreness. ORS is an electrolyte solution meant for rehydration, while lemon adds vitamin C and flavor.

While this combo can replenish lost electrolytes and provide some energy, nutrition experts say it may not mimic all effects of BCAA supplements. BCAAs – leucine, isoleucine and valine – are essential amino acids that specifically aid muscle protein synthesis and energy production during exercise. They also speed up muscle recovery post intense sessions.

ORS+lemon lacks certain amino acids vital for muscle metabolism and repair, especially after prolonged high-intensity training. On the other hand, for casual exercisers and those consuming enough dietary protein, this simple mixture can suffice for hydration and energy needs during workouts.

Both supplements play different roles. BCAAs target specific muscle-building functions while ORS focuses on electrolyte replacement. Unless one has a protein-deficient diet, costly BCAA supplements may not offer extra benefits over adequate protein intake from foods. However, for endurance athletes prioritizing muscle gain, BCAAs could still prove beneficial.

In the end, individual nutritional requirements decide the best approach. Overall diet quality and macronutrient timing also impact workout recovery and gains. While ORS+lemon aids hydration on a budget, relying solely on it as a BCAA substitute may not yield optimal fitness goals. Expert advice is advisable before replacing pro supplements.