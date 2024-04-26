back to top
Health

How Vitamin Deficiencies Impact Male and Female Fertility

While conceiving a child can be challenging for many, a new focus on nutritional may hold answers. Research increasingly shows certain vitamin deficiencies can undermine fertility for both men and women.

One key deficiency linked to female fertility issues is vitamin D. Studies find inadequate vitamin D levels may disrupt the menstrual cycle and impair ovarian function. This nutrient is also tied to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition affecting millions of women worldwide. For men, low vitamin D has been associated with decreased sperm quality and testosterone levels.

Other important dietary factors involve B vitamins. Vitamin B12 deficiency, for example, has been tied to irregular periods and problems with ovulation in women. In men, insufficient B12 correlates with lower sperm counts and mobility. Folic acid, another B vitamin, plays a role in cell division critical for fetal growth. Deficiencies raise odds of birth defects and pregnancy complications.

Antioxidant vitamins C and E also matter for male fertility. Laboratory research shows insufficient levels heighten oxidative stress, potentially damaging sperm DNA and reducing sperm parameters. Conversely, adequate intake of these nutrients may safeguard sperm against cellular damage.

Beyond vitamins D, B12, folic acid, C and E, other vitamins like A, B6 and niacin play various supportive roles in the complex processes of reproduction. While factors like lifestyle, health conditions and genetics clearly influence fertility as well, maintaining optimal vitamin levels through food and supplements may help stack the odds in favor of conceiving. Recasting the nutrition-fertility link provides hope that simple dietary choices could make a meaningful difference for many struggling with this universal human experience.

