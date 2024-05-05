New SARS-CoV-2 variants KP.2 and KP 1.1 taking hold in USA; should Indians be concerned?

Over the past few weeks, two novel variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus called KP.2 and KP 1.1 have been identified spreading across several states in the United States. Both variants originated as descendants of the Omicron JN.1 variant that caused the previous global surge in December 2023.

Early analysis shows that KP.2 has now emerged as the dominant strain in many areas, accounting for approximately 25% of new COVID-19 infections as of early May 2024. KP.1.1 is also in circulation but to a lesser degree than KP.2. Experts have named this cluster of emerging variants collectively as ‘FLiRT' based on their genetic makeup.

According to leading pulmonologist Dr. Nikhil Modi from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, these FLiRT variants demonstrate increased transmissibility when compared to prior Omicron subvariants. Initial observations also point to their enhanced ability to dodge immunity from prior infection and vaccination. However, the symptomatic profile remains largely similar, causing flu-like illness with sore throat, cough, fatigue amongst other common manifestations.

While no cases of these variants have been found in India to date, the massive population makes the risk of importation a serious concern. Dr. Wali, a renowned physician from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital emphasized the importance of following basic precautions like masks, distancing and hand hygiene. He deemed that Indians need not unduly worry given higher levels of natural immunity compared to Americans who relied heavily on mRNA vaccines

Experts unanimously agree updated vaccines targeting newer strains will be critical. Surveillance also needs to be scaled up globally to monitor the emergence and spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants. For now, Indians can continue prioritizing flu shots while maintaining COVID appropriate behavior to curb potential future outbreaks.