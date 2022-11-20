Ranjot, Rydham sparkle as J&K inflicts innings defeat on Meghalaya

NL CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI, Nov 20: Promising left-arm spinner Ranjot Singh along with Ritvik Jaitley and Udhay Partap spun web around the rival batters, while

talented batter Rydham Sharma and middle-order batter Arnav Gupta displayed extraordinary batting skills as J&K inflicted an innings defeat on

Meghalaya in just two days of the ongoing 4-day Cooch Behar Trophy at Mangaldai Cricket Stadium, today.

J&K scored a decent total of 290 runs in 76.1 overs in their first innings. Rydham Sharma top scored with 84 runs off 104 balls, studded with 12 fours

and one six, while Arnav Gupta contributed 60 runs off 122 balls with 10 boundaries. Skipper Arya Thakur scored brisk 38 runs off 37 balls studded

with 7 boundaries.

For Meghalaya, Navin Kr Ray took 4 wickets, while BR Marak bagged 3 wickets.

In reply, Meghalaya bundled out for 144 runs in 55.5 overs. Mrinal Das top scored with 40 runs while Bharali and Sachin contributed 33 and 25 runs

to the total respectively.

For J&K, Ranjot Singh was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 5 important wickets by conceding 36 runs in 16.5 overs, while Udhay Partap Singh bagged

3 wickets by giving away 31 runs in 13 overs.

Following on Meghalaya collapsed at 114 runs in their second essay, thus lost the match by an innings and 32 runs. Avinash Rai top scored with 48

runs, while Mrinal Das contributed 28 runs.

Ranjot Singh and Ritvik Jaitley took 2 wickets each while Udhay Partap claimed one.

J&K team is being accompanied by Raju Sharma as the Head Coach, Zahoor Sofi as the Manager, Shafqat Malik as Bowling Coach, Ravi Sharma

as Co-Manager, Suresh Singh as Fielding Coach, Pawan Kumar as Trainer, Haseeb Rehman as Physio and Sameer Malik as the

Performance/Video Analyst.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee Members of JKCA namely Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration; Cricketer Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket

Operations and Development and Advocate Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs JKCA have congratulated the team and the Support Staff for

this brilliant victory which enabled J&K to qualify for the knockout stage.

“#CoochBeharTrophy2022. JKCA U19 team scores an innings victory over Meghalya winding up the match in less than two days. The spinners

cast a web around the opponents. Congratulations. You have the potential to scale greater heights. All the best for remainder matches. #JKCA,”

tweeted Brig Gupta

Majid Dar, Incharge Cricket Development Srinagar also lavished praise for the team and said that the team had a good preparation at home.