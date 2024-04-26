back to top
JammuLok Sabha Elections | Over 10.39% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9:00 AM
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Lok Sabha Elections | Over 10.39% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9:00 AM

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 26: With polling underway in the second phase across Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, voters are turning out in large numbers to cast their votes.

Long queues of voters, especially the women and first time voters, attired in traditional outfits, were seen thronging to their nearest polling stations.
According to reports issued by the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K, 10.39 per cent votes have been polled in Jammu PC upto 9:00 am.

As per the updates issued by the election office, Gulabgarh (ST) has recorded 13.53% polling, Reasi 14.13%, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi 12.71%, Ramgrah (SC) 1.53%, Samba 8.56%, Vijaypur 12.29%, Bishnah (SC) 11.44%, Suchetgarh (SC) 5.67%, R S Pora-Jammu South 8.17%, Bahu 10.46%, Jammu East 10.26, Nagrota 12.27%, Jammu West 9.37%, Jammu North 10.93%, Marh (SC) 12.31%, Akhnoor (SC) 14.24%, Chhamb 10.52% and Kalakote has registered 11% till 9 am.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

