Insider sheds light on King Charles’ gracious gesture towards Meghan Markle before duo’s exit from royal duties

A veteran royal commentator has shed light on a gracious gesture extended by King Charles to Meghan Markle in the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry, according to a new report.

While speaking on a talk show recently, the royal expert recalled how the then Prince of Wales had offered to walk Meghan down the aisle at her and Harry’s 2018 wedding. This was considered an especially meaningful act of kindness given that Meghan’s own father was not involved in the wedding ceremony due to personal issues.

Stepping in to fill that role which is typically reserved for the bride’s father was a “rare honor” bestowed upon Meghan by King Charles, noted the royal commentator. Such a gesture underscored the warmth with which Meghan was welcomed into the royal fold in the beginning.

The expert further stated that the late Queen Elizabeth had also made efforts to make Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland feel included, underscoring the family’s initial attempts to embrace Meghan.

However, in a sign of how ties have loosened since, Meghan and Harry moved abroad in 2020 and have been vocal with their criticisms of royal life through various interviews and Harry’s recent memoir. There have also been allegations of poor treatment levelled against some members of the royal family.