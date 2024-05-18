back to top
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Plans for Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Unveiled; ‘Sussexes Have Plenty in Store…’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding anniversary is fast approaching, and it sounds like they have a lot of reasons to celebrate. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will celebrate six years of togetherness on May 19, 2024. As they reflect on half a decade together, experts believe the Sussexes have many reasons to raise a toast for each other, including the success of their recent trip to Nigeria.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anniversary plans

“Harry and Meghan will undoubtedly see their wedding anniversary as an opportunity to celebrate,” Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Express US, adding, “especially after their successful private visit to Nigeria.” Despite receiving some backlash from ardent royal followers for carrying out the Nigerian trip similarly to the UK royal family, Harry and Meghan's recent visit to the South African country was a total hit. The couple garnered praise from the locals, and their Invictus commitments and future projects received enormous praise from officials.

During their trip, the Sussexes visited the country's military headquarters, met politicians, embraced the , connected with people on ground level, visited a school for a mental event, and met the family of wounded Nigerian soldier. Their actions strongly reminded many of Harry and William's late mother, Diana.

