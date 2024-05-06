Director Wes Ball says Planet of the Apes deserved Visual Effects Oscar wins

Planet of the Apes director voices disappointment over lack of visual effects Oscar wins

Director Wes Ball has expressed strong opinions about the Planet of the Apes film franchise never winning a Visual Effects Oscar, despite being critically acclaimed for their groundbreaking CGI work. In an interview, Ball said it is “truly unfortunate” that these influential sci-fi blockbusters have not received this prestigious accolade.

The Planet of the Apes films, starting from Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011 to the most recent War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017, have continually pushed boundaries with their motion capture and visual effects techniques. They have allowed viewers to empathize with CGI character performances and believe they are real. However, none have taken home the Oscar in the Visual Effects category, despite multiple nominations.

Ball is gearing up for the upcoming release of his installment Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and wants to ensure it gets the acknowledgment he believes these films deserve. He remarked that the work done by VFX studios like WETA Digital to bring the world and characters of the Apes to life so convincingly has been “Oscar-worthy” for a long time.

Lead visual effects artist Sean Walker, who worked on Rise and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, shared Ball's sentiment. Walker expressed his disappointment that the films did not win the coveted award, considering the groundbreaking work that went into crafting these photorealistic CGI worlds and characters.

Many fans on social media platforms have also shown support, with some noting how “ridiculously good” the films have looked over the years. There are calls for actor Andy Serkis, the man behind the brilliant motion capture performance of Caesar, to have also received acting nominations for his work bringing this iconic character to life.

As anticipation builds for the next installment, Ball will be hoping that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes finally gets the Academy recognition that many believe this acclaimed franchise deserves.