Jammu
2 Terrorists Dead, 2 Army Personnel Injured As Gunbattle Resumes In J&K’s Baramulla

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Apr 26: Two terrorists were killed while as many Army personnel got injured on Friday as a gunbattle between the militants and security forces continued for the second day in and 's Baramulla district, officials said.

The encounter began on Thursday at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir. After the night's lull, a fresh exchange of firing took place on Friday morning, they said.
Two terrorists have been killed so far, according to the officials.

Two army personnel injured in the gunfight have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

A civilian was also injured near the site of the encounter on Thursday.

The operation to flush out the terrorists from the area is underway , they added.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines.

