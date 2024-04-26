Manoj Bajpayee addresses common misconceptions about his work style and habits

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, known for his powerful and versatile performances, recently spoke about some common assumptions people have about him. In a candid conversation on a popular YouTube podcast, the National Award-winning actor revealed that many believe he has a drink before every scene.

Bajpayee recalled working with a newcomer actress on the film ‘Joram'. The actress complimented him for being enjoyable to work with. However, during their talk, she mentioned that it is widely believed that the actor takes a shot of vodka before facing the camera. A surprised Bajpayee clarified to her that he doesn't consume hard liquor.

When questioned further about the supposed ‘shot', Bajpayee explained that he regularly takes homeopathic medicine from a small bottle throughout the day for medical reasons. However, people on sets wrongly assumed it to be liquor without ever confirming the facts.

The seasoned performer humorously said some view him as an ‘alcoholic who loves kebabs', given the false notion. He assured his co-star as well as audiences that he doesn't drink hard liquor or take any alcoholic beverages while working on film projects.

Bajpayee, known for intense method acting, aims to present authentic performances. Through this interaction, the actor looks to clear misconceptions that seem to have developed about his working style over the years. Currently promoting his upcoming thriller movie ‘Silence 2', Bajpayee continues delivering captivating roles with versatility and dedication.