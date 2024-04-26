back to top
Samantha Ruth Prabhu honoured for pioneering sustainable fashion by reinventing wedding gown

By: Northlines

Date:

Top actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known not just for her powerful on-screen performances but also for being a true champion of sustainability. At a recent prestigious awards ceremony honouring sustainability leaders, Samantha dazzled on the red carpet in an exquisite black gown that had an inspirational story behind it.

The gown was no ordinary dress – it was in fact Samantha's own wedding gown from her 2017 Christian wedding, reimagined for a new occasion through an innovative repurposing process. Samantha's original intricate white wedding gown was designed by renowned fashion designer Kresha Bajaj. For the awards show several years later, the designer worked her magic again by transforming the dress through an elaborate process.

The white wedding gown was dismantled and each component like the corset, tulle layers and floral embellishments were enhanced with new details. It was then dyed black and reconstructed into a dramatically different yet equally stunning evening gown. Samantha paired the one-of-a-kind repurposed dress with geometric accessories to complete her sustainable red carpet look.

By honouring her past in such a innovative way, Samantha led by powerful example on how to practice circular fashion. In her comments, she urged others to take simple daily actions to protect the . Reusing and remodeling treasured pieces is just one of the meaningful steps she is taking in her journey towards a more sustainable lifestyle. Samantha was rewarded for her efforts with a prestigious sustainability leadership award that night.

Her bold repurposing of a beloved wedding memory into a new fashion statement showcased Samantha's creativity and commitment to preserving natural resources. Through her influence, many fans were doubtless inspired to find new life for items in their own wardrobes. Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to set an example of how celebrities can leverage their platform to positively impact society.

Forced nose blowing when sick may do more harm than good
The importance of the 60:60 rule for protecting hearing health
