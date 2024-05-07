back to top
Search
EntertainmentFahadh Faasil Says Pushpa Success Hasn't Really Changed Much For His Career
Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil Says Pushpa Success Hasn’t Really Changed Much For His Career

By: Northlines

Date:

Fahadh Faasil on Pushpa's Success: ‘It Hasn't Really Changed Much For Me'

While Pushpa: The Rise saw Allu Arjun achieve pan- stardom, its lead antagonist Fahadh Faasil doesn't think the blockbuster Telugu film had a significant impact on his career. In a recent interview, the acclaimed Malayalam actor opened up about his role in Pushpa and how it hasn't changed things much for him.

Fahadh played the ruthless police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat who gave Pushpa a tough time in the Sukumar directorial. His nuanced performance as the antagonist was widely praised. However, when asked if Pushpa had turned him into a pan-Indian star, Fahadh was quick to disagree.

“No, I don't think Pushpa did anything for me. I tell Sukumar sir that openly. I don't have to hide it,” he stated. Fahadh emphasized that his focus remains on Malayalam cinema, despite the success of his Hindilanguage debut. “My work is here (in Malayalam films). Very clearly, my work is here. That film was just a collaboration because of my love and respect for Sukumar sir,” the actor elaborated.

While Fahadh acknowledged the loyal non-Malayali following for his movies, he didn't believe Pushpa changed things for him on a personal level. The actor also dismissed being labeled a pan-Indian star, saying he merely does roles that appeal to him creatively. Fahadh continues striving for impactful performances in Malayalam films primarily.

It's clear from his words that Fahadh Faasil remains grounded, focusing on quality work rather than commercial gains or titles. The actor's honesty and dedication to his craft are admirable qualities that have earned him tremendous respect across India.

Previous article
Tracing the origins of the word ‘cancer’ back over 2000 years to ancient Greece and Rome
Next article
Kareena Kapoor says female movies like Crew show women can top box office
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kareena Kapoor says female movies like Crew show women can top box office

Northlines Northlines -
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Female-Led Films Can Achieve Box Office...

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi Responds to Karan Johar’s Criticism of His Show’s Mimicry: “We’ll Exercise More Caution Moving Forward”

Northlines Northlines -
Comedian Paritosh Tripathi reacts to filmmaker Karan Johar calling...

Heeramandi star disables Instagram comments after criticism of her performance

Northlines Northlines -
The lead actress of the recent Netflix period drama...

Renowned Director Questions Depiction of Brothel Settings in Period Drama

Northlines Northlines -
Prominent Director Questions Depiction of Historic District in New...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kareena Kapoor says female movies like Crew show women can top...

Tracing the origins of the word ‘cancer’ back over 2000 years...

Hollywood’s Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Magic At Met Gala 2024