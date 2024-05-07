Fahadh Faasil Says Pushpa Success Hasn’t Really Changed Much For His Career

Fahadh Faasil on Pushpa's Success: ‘It Hasn't Really Changed Much For Me'

While Pushpa: The Rise saw Allu Arjun achieve pan-India stardom, its lead antagonist Fahadh Faasil doesn't think the blockbuster Telugu film had a significant impact on his career. In a recent interview, the acclaimed Malayalam actor opened up about his role in Pushpa and how it hasn't changed things much for him.

Fahadh played the ruthless police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat who gave Pushpa a tough time in the Sukumar directorial. His nuanced performance as the antagonist was widely praised. However, when asked if Pushpa had turned him into a pan-Indian star, Fahadh was quick to disagree.

“No, I don't think Pushpa did anything for me. I tell Sukumar sir that openly. I don't have to hide it,” he stated. Fahadh emphasized that his focus remains on Malayalam cinema, despite the success of his Hindilanguage debut. “My work is here (in Malayalam films). Very clearly, my work is here. That film was just a collaboration because of my love and respect for Sukumar sir,” the actor elaborated.

While Fahadh acknowledged the loyal non-Malayali following for his movies, he didn't believe Pushpa changed things for him on a personal level. The actor also dismissed being labeled a pan-Indian star, saying he merely does roles that appeal to him creatively. Fahadh continues striving for impactful performances in Malayalam films primarily.

It's clear from his words that Fahadh Faasil remains grounded, focusing on quality work rather than commercial gains or titles. The actor's honesty and dedication to his craft are admirable qualities that have earned him tremendous respect across India.