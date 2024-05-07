Kareena Kapoor says female movies like Crew show women can top box office

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Female-Led Films Can Achieve Box Office Success

Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan believes the blockbuster performance of her recent heist thriller “Crew” proves that female-fronted films are just as capable of breaking box office records as male-led movies.

In a recent interview, Kareena said the lucrative returns of “Crew” demonstrate there is no longer a gender bias at the ticket counter. The female ensemble film, also starring seasoned actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon, has raked in over 150 crores since its release in March.

“It's heartening that ‘Crew' has broken barriers by showing women can drive a film's profits. The success shows it's the content and acting talent that matter most, not the gender” said Kareena.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, “Crew” follows three female flight attendants whose lives take an exciting turn after their airline shuts down. Kareena praised the film for starting an important conversation on women's box office power.

The versatile actress is delighted that “Crew” proved commercially women are just as able to deliver box office smashes. She aims to consistently choose intriguing roles that bring compelling entertainment regardless of gender.

Up next for Kareena is the action sequel “Singham Again” where she reunites with director Rohit Shetty. She also has the crime thriller “The Buckingham Murders” upcoming, where she plays a detective mother.

Kareena expressed excitement around both films and thriving in powerful women-centric parts. Fans can look forward to catching her diverse roles on the big screen later this year.