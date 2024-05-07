Hollywood’s Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Magic At Met Gala 2024

Hollywood's Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Outfits At Met Gala 2024

The biggest night in fashion saw some of Hollywood's biggest names stun on the red carpet of The Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Met Gala. True to the theme “The Garden of Time”, flowers and fauna took center stage in the showstopping couture looks.

Leading ladies Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya brought bold visions of gardens to life with their ensembles. Lopez glowed in a stunning silver gown adorned with intricate leaf detailing from designer Tiffany & Co, emphasizing her natural beauty. Zendaya turned heads in a peacock-inspired gown paired with an elaborate leaf headpiece, channeling whimsical garden vibes.

Others embraced the nature theme through extravagant floral statements. Mindy Kaling towered gracefully in a sand-colored creation covered in blooming accents. Gigi Hadid dazzled in a Michelangelo-inspired look coated in delicate microbeads resembling flowers and thorns. Comedienne Tyla wore a showstopping sand-colored gown sculpted to resemble rolling dunes.

Celebrities made sure to honor this year's theme with meticulous outfits spotlighting Mother Nature's finest elements. The 2024 Met Gala once again demonstrated fashion's top stars at their most imaginative on one of the industry's most photographed nights.