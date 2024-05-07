back to top
Search
Life StyleHollywood's Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Magic At Met Gala 2024
Life Style

Hollywood’s Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Magic At Met Gala 2024

By: Northlines

Date:

's Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Outfits At Met Gala 2024

The biggest night in fashion saw some of Hollywood's biggest names stun on the red carpet of The Metropolitan Museum of 's annual Met Gala. True to the theme “The Garden of Time”, flowers and fauna took center stage in the showstopping couture looks.

Leading ladies Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya brought bold visions of gardens to life with their ensembles. Lopez glowed in a stunning silver gown adorned with intricate leaf detailing from designer Tiffany & Co, emphasizing her natural beauty. Zendaya turned heads in a peacock-inspired gown paired with an elaborate leaf headpiece, channeling whimsical garden vibes.

Others embraced the nature theme through extravagant floral statements. Mindy Kaling towered gracefully in a sand-colored creation covered in blooming accents. Gigi Hadid dazzled in a Michelangelo-inspired look coated in delicate microbeads resembling flowers and thorns. Comedienne Tyla wore a showstopping sand-colored gown sculpted to resemble rolling dunes.

Celebrities made sure to honor this year's theme with meticulous outfits spotlighting Mother Nature's finest elements. The 2024 Met Gala once again demonstrated fashion's top stars at their most imaginative on one of the industry's most photographed nights.

Previous article
Alia Bhatt stuns in vintage Indian sari at Met Gala 2024
Next article
Tracing the origins of the word ‘cancer’ back over 2000 years to ancient Greece and Rome
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tracing the origins of the word ‘cancer’ back over 2000 years to ancient Greece and Rome

Northlines Northlines -
The root of the word 'cancer' stretches back over...

Alia Bhatt stuns in vintage Indian sari at Met Gala 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Alia Bhatt makes a striking statement at Met Gala...

Naomi Campbell Stuns in Custom Manish Malhotra Beaded Saree at Wedding, Desi Fans Declare It ‘Iconic’: See All the Pictures Inside

Northlines Northlines -
Naomi Campbell attended Umar Kamani's wedding dressed in a...

Could switching up which hand you brush teeth with boost brain health?

Northlines Northlines -
Many of us go through our daily routines without...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kareena Kapoor says female movies like Crew show women can top...

Fahadh Faasil Says Pushpa Success Hasn’t Really Changed Much For His...

Tracing the origins of the word ‘cancer’ back over 2000 years...