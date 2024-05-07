Alia Bhatt stuns in vintage Indian sari at Met Gala 2024

Alia Bhatt makes a striking statement at Met Gala 2024 in vintage Indian attire

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt turned heads at this year's Met Gala with her timeless sartorial choice that paid homage to India's rich cultural heritage. Opting for a bespoke creation by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Alia draped herself in a pastel blue sari that shimmered with delicate floral embroidery.

Crafted using the finest silk floss, beads and precious stones, the 23 foot drape took over a year to complete. A team of 163 artisans worked tirelessly over 1965 man hours to bring the vision to life. Alia worked closely with stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania to select the perfect outfit that encapsulated this year's theme ‘The Garden of Timeless'.

In an interview, Alia expressed her affinity for the sari and how it represented tradition at its best. She described the meticulous detailing of her sari and assured readers of its deep meaning. Last year at her debut, Alia had chosen another homegrown designer Prabal Gurung, decorated with pearls from head to toe.

Once again, Alia proved why she is India's global representative with impeccable sartorial choices. Her ensembles spotlight Indian couture on the world stage with elegance and sophistication. After making her country proud twice with exceptional red carpet appearances, Alia is set to inspire many more to embrace their cultural heritage.