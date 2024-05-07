back to top
Search
Life StyleAlia Bhatt stuns in vintage Indian sari at Met Gala 2024
Life Style

Alia Bhatt stuns in vintage Indian sari at Met Gala 2024

By: Northlines

Date:

Alia Bhatt makes a striking statement at Met Gala 2024 in vintage Indian attire

superstar Alia Bhatt turned heads at this year's Met Gala with her timeless sartorial choice that paid homage to 's rich cultural heritage. Opting for a bespoke creation by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Alia draped herself in a pastel blue sari that shimmered with delicate floral embroidery.

Crafted using the finest silk floss, beads and precious stones, the 23 foot drape took over a year to complete. A team of 163 artisans worked tirelessly over 1965 man hours to bring the vision to life. Alia worked closely with stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania to select the perfect outfit that encapsulated this year's theme ‘The Garden of Timeless'.

In an interview, Alia expressed her affinity for the sari and how it represented tradition at its best. She described the meticulous detailing of her sari and assured readers of its deep meaning. Last year at her debut, Alia had chosen another homegrown designer Prabal Gurung, decorated with pearls from head to toe.

Once again, Alia proved why she is India's global representative with impeccable sartorial choices. Her ensembles spotlight Indian couture on the stage with elegance and sophistication. After making her country proud twice with exceptional red carpet appearances, Alia is set to inspire many more to embrace their cultural heritage.

Previous article
Apple Set to Unveil Major iPad Hardware Upgrades and New Accessories at Upcoming “Let Loose” Event
Next article
Hollywood’s Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Magic At Met Gala 2024
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tracing the origins of the word ‘cancer’ back over 2000 years to ancient Greece and Rome

Northlines Northlines -
The root of the word 'cancer' stretches back over...

Hollywood’s Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Magic At Met Gala 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Hollywood's Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Outfits At Met Gala...

Naomi Campbell Stuns in Custom Manish Malhotra Beaded Saree at Wedding, Desi Fans Declare It ‘Iconic’: See All the Pictures Inside

Northlines Northlines -
Naomi Campbell attended Umar Kamani's wedding dressed in a...

Could switching up which hand you brush teeth with boost brain health?

Northlines Northlines -
Many of us go through our daily routines without...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kareena Kapoor says female movies like Crew show women can top...

Fahadh Faasil Says Pushpa Success Hasn’t Really Changed Much For His...

Tracing the origins of the word ‘cancer’ back over 2000 years...