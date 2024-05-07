back to top
Apple Set to Unveil Major iPad Hardware Upgrades and New Accessories at Upcoming “Let Loose” Event

Apple has scheduled a virtual product launch event titled “Let Loose” for May 7th where they are expected to announce major updates to their iPad lineup. This will be the company's first dedicated event focused solely on iPads in many years, showing their commitment to revitalizing sales of their tablet devices.

The high-end iPad Pro models are primed to receive some of the biggest changes. Rumors indicate the 11-inch and 12.9-inch Pro iPads will both adopt OLED displays, a major upgrade over the current LCD screens. They may also feature a new thinner and lighter design along with improved front-facing cameras. Under the hood, Apple is speculated to introduce their powerful new M4 chip which would make the iPad Pro even more capable for advanced tasks.

In addition, Apple could unveil two different screen sizes for the iPad Air for the first time. While not expected to match the power of the Pro series, upgrades would help strengthen the Air's position in the mid-range tablet market. Various upgrades to accessories are also slated including a redesigned Magic Keyboard with larger trackpad and a new Apple Pencil dubbed the Pencil Pro with swappable tips and haptic feedback.

On the software side, the event will likely spotlight upcoming hardware but major iPadOS 17 updates may be saved for WWDC next month. Apple also remains committed to iPads helping further their presence in , so a 10th generation basic iPad could still be in the works despite rumors of its cancellation. Overall, Apple aims to “Let Loose” compelling reasons to upgrade various iPad models through refreshes maintaining their tablet leadership.

