Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Stage Set For Critical Phase 3 Polls Across Major States

As the crucial third phase of Lok Sabha elections gets underway today, voters across twelve states and union territories will cast their ballots to decide the fate of over thirteen hundred candidates vying for ninety-four parliamentary seats. Polling is scheduled between 7 am and 6 pm, with all necessary safety measures in place.

All twenty-six seats of Gujarat, which played a pivotal role in BJP's landslide win in 2019, will vote together in this phase. Additionally, fourteen constituencies in Karnataka, especially those in the northern region, will conclude voting in the southern state. Other major states holding elections are Uttar Pradesh with ten seats, Madhya Pradesh with eight, and Maharashtra with eleven constituencies up for grabs.

Key battles to watch include the high-profile face-off between two members of the Pawar family in Baramati, Maharashtra. Another closely watched contest is in Mainpuri where the former CM's daughter-in-law will protect the Yadav stronghold. Gujarat is witnessing keen competition between the BJP's heavyweights and challengers from the AAP and Congress. All eyes will also be on Guna for the clash of titans between a former Congress leader and his ex-party colleague.

With over thirteen hundred candidates in the fray, voters across ninety-four constituencies will play a decisive role in determining the fortunes of major national parties. Counting of votes for the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phases to be held on designated dates in mid-May and early June. The results on June fourth will reveal the winner of these critical phase three polls