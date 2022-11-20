VC’s cricket tournament begins at KU’s Zakura Campus

NL Correspodent

Srinagar, Nov 20: The hostel administration of the University of Kashmir kick-started the Vice-Chancellor’s cosco ball cricket tournament

at Zakura Campus.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir inaugurated the tournament, while Prof Aijaz A Wani, Provost (Boys), Prof Gowhar Bashir Vakil,

Director IOT and Dr Imtiyaz Ahmad, Chief Proctor, besides wardens of boys hostels, medical officer, deputy chief Proctor and

other officers were present.

Dr Nisar highlighted the importance of extra-curricular activities and emphasised on holding more extracurricular and sports activities

like quiz competition, badminton and volleyball tournaments in future. He assured University’s full support for such programmes.

Prof Aijaz Ahmad Wani said he is glad to the see hostel boarders in the field after long disruptions caused by Covid19 pandemic. He

stressed that match schedules are designed in a manner so that academic activities of the students are not affected.

Earlier, Dr Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, Warden, Sheikh-ul- Alam Boys Hostels, Zakura Campus, welcomed the guests and briefed the

audience about various activities carried out so far for the welfare of hostel boarders.

The inaugural match was played between the boarders of Sheikh-ul-Alam Boys Hostel Block-A and Sheikh-ul- Aalm Boys

Hostel Block-B. The former won the match.