back to top
Search
Latest NewsSC Rejects Pleas Seeking Cross-Verification Of Votes Cast Using EVMs With VVPAT
Latest NewsLead News

SC Rejects Pleas Seeking Cross-Verification Of Votes Cast Using EVMs With VVPAT

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Apr 26: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta delivered two concurring verdicts in the matter.
Pronouncing the judgement, Justice Khanna said the court has rejected all the petitions, including those seeking resorting back to ballot papers in elections. (Agencies)

Previous article
London Resident Arrested By NIA In Indian Mission Attack Case
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

London Resident Arrested By NIA In Indian Mission Attack Case

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 26: In a major breakthrough, the...

2 Terrorists Dead, 2 Army Personnel Injured As Gunbattle Resumes In J&K’s Baramulla

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 26: Two terrorists were killed while as...

Lok Sabha Elections | Over 10.39% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9:00 AM

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 26: With polling underway in the second...

LS Polls | Hopeful Of Good Voter Turnout In Jammu’s Reasi, Says DEO As He Joins Early Voters

Northlines Northlines -
REASI/JAMMU, Apr 26: Reasi District Election Officer (DEO) Vishesh...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

London Resident Arrested By NIA In Indian Mission Attack Case

2 Terrorists Dead, 2 Army Personnel Injured As Gunbattle Resumes In...

Lok Sabha Elections | Over 10.39% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9:00...