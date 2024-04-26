back to top
Technology

Microsoft Edge Makes Copilot Easier to Use with Inline Text Rewrite Button
Microsoft Edge Makes Copilot Easier to Use with Inline Text Rewrite Button

Microsoft has rolled out a helpful new feature in the latest version of its Edge browser that gives users a simpler way to utilize the text generation abilities of AI tool Copilot.

Edge version 124 introduces an inline “Rewrite with Copilot” button that allows for on-page modification of selected text using Copilot suggestions. Previously, generating new variations through Copilot required opening its sidebar interface.

Now, users can highlight text within any editable field, like a document or text box, and click the new button to get AI-powered rewrite options presented directly on the page. An overlay provides replacement options without needing to manually copy and paste the generated text.

For additional customization, an “Adjust” button is included to tweak the tone, format or length of the rewrites. As an added convenience, the Alt+I keyboard shortcut performs the same rewrite function without clicking the button each time.

This streamlined integration of Copilot into Edge helps minimize disruptions by bringing its language modeling capabilities directly to the content being worked on. No longer do users have to switch screens to take advantage of Copilot’s text generation.

The inline rewrite feature is available now to all Edge 124 users and provides a simpler way to explore new wordings and expressions with the aid of AI. It makes the process of utilizing Copilot for drafting or editing documents more seamless and efficient.

