TV stars discuss pressures of television industry work culture on health
TV stars discuss pressures of television industry work culture on health

In a recent interview, famous comedians and hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa opened up about some worrying trends they've observed regarding issues related to the television industry's demanding work . While chatting with actors Prachi Desai and Manoj Bajpayee on their show, they discussed the concerning effects of the long hours and stressful that comes with daily television productions.

Haarsh recalled witnessing several directors and creative professionals in the industry experiencing serious medical problems like heart attacks due to an around-the-clock work style with little rest or self-care. Heavy reliance on substances like tea, coffee and tobacco along with inconsistent eating habits had also taken a toll on people's wellbeing over time. Prachi added that in her early career, shows had tight schedules with actors often resorting to substances to stay alert through long shifts, neglecting their health needs.

In a startling revelation, Bharti stated she's come across female actors who were unable to take breaks and continued shooting while attached to medical drips. Haarsh clarified productions now make efforts to wrap within scheduled hours, although overtime of a few hours may occur on some occasions. Overall, the stars shed light on an issue of importance, reminding workers of adopting sustainable practices to avoid long term health risks from an industry known for its pressures.

