PDD daily wager electrocuted to death in Kulgam

Kulgam, Nov 21: A PDD daily wager died after he was

electrocuted while repairing a live wire in Frisal area of

South Kashmir's Kulgam Kulgam on Monday.

The daily wager received an electric shock when he was

repairing a transmission wire in Chanpora Chinigam

area of Frisal.

“He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for

treatment, where he was declared dead on arrival,” he

said.

He identified the deceased as Mohammad Ramzan Sofi

son of Ghulam Rasool Sofi of Chinigam, Kulgam.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the

incident.