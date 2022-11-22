PDD daily wager electrocuted to death in Kulgam

Kulgam, Nov 21: A PDD daily wager died after he was
electrocuted while repairing a live wire in Frisal area of
South Kashmir's Kulgam Kulgam on Monday.
The daily wager received an electric shock when he was
repairing a transmission wire in Chanpora Chinigam
area of Frisal.
“He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for
treatment, where he was declared dead on arrival,” he
said.
He identified the deceased as Mohammad Ramzan Sofi
son of Ghulam Rasool Sofi of Chinigam, Kulgam.
Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the
incident.
