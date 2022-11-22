A Bihar resident arrested for murdering friend in Rajouri: SSP

Rajouri, Nov 21: A non-local resident was on Monday
arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri for
allegedly murdering his friend, who hails from Bihar.
Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent
of Police (SSP) Rajouri said that Mohammad Aslam said
that in the morning hours on 18 November, an
unidentified body was found lying in a drain at Ward
number 2 of Nowshera town. The body was later
identified as Vishal Kumar from Siwan Bihar.
He said that body was having deep injury marks and a
hammer was also recovered from the site which created
suspicion of murder following which a case under
relevant sections of law was registered and investigation
was taken up.
He said that investigation team of police solved the case
and a man from Bihar has been arrested for murder.
The accused has been identified as Satyendra Mahatav
son of Lagan Mahatav resident of Gopalganj Bihar.
SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that accused
murdered the victim on the suspicion that he is having
illicit relationship with his wife and in this suspicion; he
attacked the victim with his hammer.
SSP further informed that the accused has been put
behind bars and he has confessed his crime.