A Bihar resident arrested for murdering friend in Rajouri: SSP

Rajouri, Nov 21: A non-local resident was on Monday

arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri for

allegedly murdering his friend, who hails from Bihar.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent

of Police (SSP) Rajouri said that Mohammad Aslam said

that in the morning hours on 18 November, an

unidentified body was found lying in a drain at Ward

number 2 of Nowshera town. The body was later

identified as Vishal Kumar from Siwan Bihar.

He said that body was having deep injury marks and a

hammer was also recovered from the site which created

suspicion of murder following which a case under

relevant sections of law was registered and investigation

was taken up.

He said that investigation team of police solved the case

and a man from Bihar has been arrested for murder.

The accused has been identified as Satyendra Mahatav

son of Lagan Mahatav resident of Gopalganj Bihar.

SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that accused

murdered the victim on the suspicion that he is having

illicit relationship with his wife and in this suspicion; he

attacked the victim with his hammer.

SSP further informed that the accused has been put

behind bars and he has confessed his crime.