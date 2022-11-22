Delaying polls shows BJP’s anti- people intent: JKPCC Chief

Handwara, Nov 21: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh

Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool

Wani Monday said that the BJP government at Centre

has failed to come up to the expectations of people of

Jammu and Kashmir.

“Mishandling of situations and enacting different stories

with regard to restoration of democratic process,

development and employment besides promises on

resolution of other issues have fallen flat whilst the

policies adopted by both Centre and State Govt toward

J&K have disappointed and caused enormous

inconvenience to people,” Wani said.

Wani was addressing workers’ convention at Handwara

in frontier district of Kupwara in which prominent party

leaders and workers of PCC and DCC participated.

Addressing the convention, JKPCC President blamed

BJP government at Centre for failing to address genuine

needs of the people and said they (people) are feeling

betrayed and cheated given the wrong policies and

failures of BJP government on all fronts.

“So called good governance and developmental claims

is nowhere to be seen. The series of back to village

programmes both in Jammu as well as in Kashmir at the

cost of government exchequer have so far yielded no

results, with the result, people have started realizing that

Centre government only want divert the attention of the

people from real issues under the garb of B2Vs,” he

said.

Wani said elections are being delayed on one pretext or

the other, but that will not hide the anti-people policies of

the BJP government at Centre, rather it will further

expose it (BJP).

“Since the BJP Govt assumed power at Centre the

developmental process, employment generation,

developmental of rural and poor people and many other

significant measures benefitting people directly initiated

by the UPA I and UP II have received serious setbacks,

the irony is Modi Govt is making false claims with regard

to development and unemployment which has risen

considerably, unprecedented price hike on essentials

and other required items have depressed people

economically to a largest extent,” PCC president rued.

Wani also slammed the State Govt for failing to address

the grievances of people and said digging roads and

filling these cannot be called development, the reality is

that developmental process has taken a back seat under

the BJP Govt while as people are only observing

inauguration of series of projects being done on daily

basis, JKPCC President added.