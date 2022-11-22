Delaying polls shows BJP’s anti- people intent: JKPCC Chief

Handwara, Nov 21: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh
Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool
Wani Monday said that the BJP government at Centre
has failed to come up to the expectations of people of
Jammu and Kashmir.
“Mishandling of situations and enacting different stories
with regard to restoration of democratic process,
development and employment besides promises on
resolution of other issues have fallen flat whilst the
policies adopted by both Centre and State Govt toward
J&K have disappointed and caused enormous
inconvenience to people,” Wani said.
Wani was addressing workers’ convention at Handwara
in frontier district of Kupwara in which prominent party
leaders and workers of PCC and DCC participated.
Addressing the convention, JKPCC President blamed
BJP government at Centre for failing to address genuine
needs of the people and said they (people) are feeling
betrayed and cheated given the wrong policies and
failures of BJP government on all fronts.
“So called good governance and developmental claims
is nowhere to be seen. The series of back to village
programmes both in Jammu as well as in Kashmir at the
cost of government exchequer have so far yielded no
results, with the result, people have started realizing that
Centre government only want divert the attention of the
people from real issues under the garb of B2Vs,” he
said.
Wani said elections are being delayed on one pretext or
the other, but that will not hide the anti-people policies of
the BJP government at Centre, rather it will further
expose it (BJP).
“Since the BJP Govt assumed power at Centre the
developmental process, employment generation,
developmental of rural and poor people and many other
significant measures benefitting people directly initiated
by the UPA I and UP II have received serious setbacks,
the irony is Modi Govt is making false claims with regard
to development and unemployment which has risen
considerably, unprecedented price hike on essentials
and other required items have depressed people
economically to a largest extent,” PCC president rued.
Wani also slammed the State Govt for failing to address
the grievances of people and said digging roads and
filling these cannot be called development, the reality is
that developmental process has taken a back seat under
the BJP Govt while as people are only observing
inauguration of series of projects being done on daily
basis, JKPCC President added.