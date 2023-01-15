Minister e-distributes appliances among PwDs

Doda, Jan 14: Union Minister for Social Justice and
Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Saturday e-
inaugurated camp for distribution of free of cost aid and
appliances among the Divyangjans under ADIP scheme.
Dhananter Singh Kotwal, Chairman, District
Development Council, Doda, was also present on the
occasion.
Dr. Kumar said that after implementation of Rights to
Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the categories for
disability have increased from 7 to 21, reservation for
Divyangjan in government jobs has also been raised
from 3% to 4% besides increase in reservation in higher
education to 5%. "Unique ID for Persons with
Disabilities” project is being implemented with a view of
creating a National Database for PwDs and issue a
Unique Disability Identity Card to each person with
disabilities, he added.
Union Minister informed that the UDID scheme has been
implemented in all the states across the country,
Persons with Disabilities do not need to make multiple
copies of documents as the card will capture all the
necessary details and is valid throughout the country.
The UDID card will be the single document of
identification and verification of the disabled for availing
various benefits in the future, he added. About 57 Lakh
95 thousand UDID cards have already been issued.
He further informed that the scheme for implanting
cochlear devices for children who are deaf by birth and
can’t speak has been implemented by the ministry with
provision of Rs. 6 lakh for each such child.
Elaborating on the initiatives being taken up by the
Ministry under Accessible India Campaign, Union
Minister informed that 35 International and 55 Domestic
Airports, 709 Railway Stations, 10175 Bus Terminals
and 683 websites have been covered to provide
accessible environment for persons with disabilities.
Besides, a total 1459 beneficiaries of Doda have been
pre identified with 2220 Assistive Appliances of different
category worth Rs. 70.61 Lakh. Such assistive devices
will be distributed free of cost under the ADIP scheme
among the beneficiaries by organizing a series of
distribution camps at block level. He added that
identification and registration of Divyangjan/beneficiaries
was done in the month of December 2021 by ALIMCO in
association with district administration Doda.
The distribution camp was organized by Artificial Limbs
Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Mohali
(Punjab) Unit, working under the aegis of Department of
Empowerment of Person with Disability (DEPwD), Union
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE),
in association with district administration.
It was informed that 22 Tricycles, 261 Wheel Chairs, 17
C.P Chairs, 62 Crutches, 797 Walking Sticks, 04
Rollators, 05 Foldable Walkers, 43 Braille Canes, 72
Smart Canes, 07 Smart Phones for visually impaired,
832 Hearing Aids, 21 MSIED Kits for Intellectually
Impaired and 76 Artificial Limbs and Calipers have been
distributed among the beneficiaries during December
and January camps.