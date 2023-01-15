Minister e-distributes appliances among PwDs

Doda, Jan 14: Union Minister for Social Justice and

Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Saturday e-

inaugurated camp for distribution of free of cost aid and

appliances among the Divyangjans under ADIP scheme.

Dhananter Singh Kotwal, Chairman, District

Development Council, Doda, was also present on the

occasion.

Dr. Kumar said that after implementation of Rights to

Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the categories for

disability have increased from 7 to 21, reservation for

Divyangjan in government jobs has also been raised

from 3% to 4% besides increase in reservation in higher

education to 5%. "Unique ID for Persons with

Disabilities” project is being implemented with a view of

creating a National Database for PwDs and issue a

Unique Disability Identity Card to each person with

disabilities, he added.

Union Minister informed that the UDID scheme has been

implemented in all the states across the country,

Persons with Disabilities do not need to make multiple

copies of documents as the card will capture all the

necessary details and is valid throughout the country.

The UDID card will be the single document of

identification and verification of the disabled for availing

various benefits in the future, he added. About 57 Lakh

95 thousand UDID cards have already been issued.

He further informed that the scheme for implanting

cochlear devices for children who are deaf by birth and

can’t speak has been implemented by the ministry with

provision of Rs. 6 lakh for each such child.

Elaborating on the initiatives being taken up by the

Ministry under Accessible India Campaign, Union

Minister informed that 35 International and 55 Domestic

Airports, 709 Railway Stations, 10175 Bus Terminals

and 683 websites have been covered to provide

accessible environment for persons with disabilities.

Besides, a total 1459 beneficiaries of Doda have been

pre identified with 2220 Assistive Appliances of different

category worth Rs. 70.61 Lakh. Such assistive devices

will be distributed free of cost under the ADIP scheme

among the beneficiaries by organizing a series of

distribution camps at block level. He added that

identification and registration of Divyangjan/beneficiaries

was done in the month of December 2021 by ALIMCO in

association with district administration Doda.

The distribution camp was organized by Artificial Limbs

Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Mohali

(Punjab) Unit, working under the aegis of Department of

Empowerment of Person with Disability (DEPwD), Union

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE),

in association with district administration.

It was informed that 22 Tricycles, 261 Wheel Chairs, 17

C.P Chairs, 62 Crutches, 797 Walking Sticks, 04

Rollators, 05 Foldable Walkers, 43 Braille Canes, 72

Smart Canes, 07 Smart Phones for visually impaired,

832 Hearing Aids, 21 MSIED Kits for Intellectually

Impaired and 76 Artificial Limbs and Calipers have been

distributed among the beneficiaries during December

and January camps.