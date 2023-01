Srinagar, Jan 14: Jammu and Kashmir Home

Department on Saturday ordered transfer and posting of

two IPS officers in Srinagar district.

According to an order the officers have been posted for

South and East Srinagar.

As per the order Gaurav Sikarwar has been posted as

Incharge Superintendent of Police, South Srinagar

against an available vacancy.

Shree Ram has been posted as Incharge

Superintendent of Police, East Srinagar against an

available vacancy.