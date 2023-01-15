Reassuring visit of Home Minister

The sudden visit of Union Home Minister, Sh Amit Shah after nearly two weeks of killings of minority Hindus in

Dhangri village of Rajouri has pushed the security apparatus in a hyper active mode to track down the

perpetrators of heinous crime of taking six lives in twin back to back terror incidents. The incident happened at

the New Year eve however, the security forces could not lay their hands on the culprits despite launching a

massive manhunt.

Centre has taken the security intelligence lapses to apprehend such possible acts of targeted violence in

Jammu region as seriously. The Home Minister has directed the security agencies to act tough while fighting a

decisive battle against terrorism and asked for the impenetrable security grid in all areas of Jammu within three

months by further strengthening it.

Presiding a high-level review meeting on the overall security situation in the Union Territory in Jammu, Shah

could fly to Rajouri due to bad weather. However, the visit of the Union Home Minister to Jammu shows centre’s

seriousness on such acts of terrorists and resolve to deal sternly with the menace. The visit has also boosted the

morale of security forces in their fight against the terrorism under challenging situations.

Shah expressed, “My desire was to share the grief of victims’ families of the Rajouri terror attacks, but I could

not go there due to bad weather, I spoke to all the families over the phone and tried to join their grief”. Shah went

on to say that the bravery of all those victim families serves as an example for the entire country.

“It’s a big thing to keep fighting hard even after such a big incident.” His government stands firmly with the

victims’ families and is determined to assist them.

It has reassured the Administration’s concern about the victim’s families and vulnerable population living in

the remote areas of Chenab and Pir Panjal regions.

According to the Home Minister, all security agencies are fighting a decisive battle against terrorism in

accordance with the Prime Minister’s zero tolerance policy.

Reportedly, the top officials of security and intelligence have assured the Home Minister during the meeting

that the support and information systems of terrorist groups will be dismantled soon and a complete 360-degree

security mechanism would be in place within the next three months.

He assured the people that security agencies would be ready to protect Jammu regardless of the terrorist

organisations’ intentions.

Importantly, the decision taken in August last year for activating and strengthening the Village Defence

Committees (VDCs) was also discussed and assured to be expedited in hilly districts of Jammu region without

linking it to the recent attack in Rajouri.

Home Minister’s statements, however, infused the confidence among the people that NIA and Jammu Police will

investigate the terrorist incidents; those responsible for these terrorist attacks would face severe punishment; country’s

security agencies are fully prepared, and their morale is high with confidence in preventing such incidents and that a

number of steps has been taken to protect minority in vulnerable areas.