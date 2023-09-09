I don’t see any difference between ‘Bharat’ & ‘India’: Farooq

Srinagar, Sep 8: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Friday said he does not see any difference between ‘Bharat' and ‘India'.

There has been a buzz in the country that the union government was contemplating for changing the name of India to Bharat. The buzz gained ground after official G20 Summit invitations.

“If you go through the constitution of India there is clearly written ‘Bharat' and ‘India', Abdullah told media persons in Srinagar on the sidelines of his late father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's death anniversary.

“If you see the plane of the Prime Minister, both the names are written on it. I don't see any difference between “Bharat” and “India”…those who feel the difference..they know it. I don't see any difference between the two names”, he added.

“Bharat” name is not wrong, when India became independent and the constitution mentioned “Bharat” and “India” were the same..It is you people (media) who are making things controversial, the former Chief Minister said.

“Media always trying to make things controversial, ” he alleged. You never wrote good things..this is your goodness”, Abdullah said.

When asked whether he has been invited for the G20, he said “Why should the President invite me for G20 dinner. I don't see why the President Droupadi Murmu should invite me”.

He said the G20 is a better forum than the United Nations where there are so many countries.

“These are just 20 countries who seek redressal of their grievances,” he said, adding G20 is a normal forum and its presidency rotates to another country. “G20 is a good forum where all 20 nations put themselves together and before the forum to seek their redressal of their needs”, the member of parliament said.

Regarding Ladakh Hill Development Council (LHDC) elections, he said notification has been issued and the elections will take place there in October.

Regarding one nation one vote, the NC President said “let them put it in the parliament we will see what we will do”.