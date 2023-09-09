Ladakh UT announces fresh dates for LAHDC-K polls, reserves ‘plough’ symbol for NC

SRINAGAR, Sep 8: The polls for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil (LAHDC-K) would be held on October 4, according to the latest notification issued by the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The administration also reserved the “plough” symbol for the National Conference (NC).

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the August 5 notification of the election department for the Ladakh hill council polls and directed the issuance of a fresh notification within seven days for it.

The apex court had also rejected the appeal filed by the Union Territory of Ladakh against the Jammu and Kashmir High Court order allotting the “plough” symbol to the National Conference.

“In pursuance to the order of the Supreme Court dated September 6, 2023, in Civil Appeal No. 5707 of 2023 (SLP No. 18727 of 2023), the symbol “Plough” is hereby reserved for the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Party for the ensuing elections to the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil,” reads a notification issued by the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The administration also announced new dates for the polls as per the SC orders.

“Whereas, vide the judgement dated September 6, 2023, in Civil Appeal No. 5707 of 2023 (SLP No. 18727 of 2023) of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the entire election process, initiated pursuant to the notification dated August 2, 2023, issued by the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Election Department, UT of Ladakh under S.O. 53 published vide No. Secy/Election/2023290-301 dated August 5, 2023, has been set aside,” reads a notification issued by the UT of Ladakh.

In compliance with the SC judgement, the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh announced the polls for LAHDC-K would be held on October 4. The counting would be held on October 8.

The LAHDC-K polls will be the first such elections in Kargil since Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.