back to top
Search
CrimeWife's lover kills husband, daughter with parcel bomb in Gujarat
CrimeLatest NewsOff Beat

Wife’s lover kills husband, daughter with parcel bomb in Gujarat

By: Northlines

Date:

A husband and his young daughter lost their lives in a tragic explosion at their home in Gujarat after the wife's ex-lover mailed a bomb disguised as an audio recorder. Police have since arrested the culprit who was enraged over the failed relationship.

According to officials, 32-year-old Jeetubhai Vanjara and his 12-year old daughter Bhumika were at their Vadali residence on Thursday when an unexpected parcel arrived. With his wife out, Jeetubhai opened the package which appeared to be a tape recorder. However, the device was in fact a improvised explosive device rigged to detonate upon activation.

Tragedy struck as the bomb went off the moment Jeetubhai attempted to plug it in, killing him instantly. Bhumika succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to hospital. The man's two other young daughters were also severely hurt in the explosion that shattered windows and left debris across the room.

A thorough investigation utilizing CCTV footage near the house led police to identify 31-year-old Jayantibhai Vanjara, the wife's ex-lover, as the parcel sender. He had traveled out of state to procure bomb-making materials including gelatin sticks and a detonator. Questioning also revealed Jayantibhai's plan was to eliminate Jeetubhai due to lingering jealousy over the ended relationship.

Within hours, a team tracked down and arrested Jayantibhai for the heinous of murder through a explosive device. The two surviving sisters are currently undergoing specialized treatment and one remains critical. Police proceedings in the case continue as the culprit faces charges for the souls lost in the tragedy crafted by misguided vengeance.

Previous article
India and Nigeria strengthen trade ties as China slows investments in Africa
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Those who run away from battle want to lead country: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Northlines Northlines -
Rohtak, May 3: Mocking Rahul Gandhi as someone who...

Did ‘Sodhi’ from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ plan his own disappearance?

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 3: Concerns seemed to be growing...

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Northlines Northlines -
Raebareli, May 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday...

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM’s residence to public

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 3: The Supreme Court on Friday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

India and Nigeria strengthen trade ties as China slows investments in...

Those who run away from battle want to lead country: Rajnath...

Major Tech Companies Cut Over 700 Jobs in First Week of...