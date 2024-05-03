Wife’s lover kills husband, daughter with parcel bomb in Gujarat

A husband and his young daughter lost their lives in a tragic explosion at their home in Gujarat after the wife's ex-lover mailed a bomb disguised as an audio recorder. Police have since arrested the culprit who was enraged over the failed relationship.

According to officials, 32-year-old Jeetubhai Vanjara and his 12-year old daughter Bhumika were at their Vadali residence on Thursday when an unexpected parcel arrived. With his wife out, Jeetubhai opened the package which appeared to be a tape recorder. However, the device was in fact a improvised explosive device rigged to detonate upon activation.

Tragedy struck as the bomb went off the moment Jeetubhai attempted to plug it in, killing him instantly. Bhumika succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to hospital. The man's two other young daughters were also severely hurt in the explosion that shattered windows and left debris across the room.

A thorough investigation utilizing CCTV footage near the house led police to identify 31-year-old Jayantibhai Vanjara, the wife's ex-lover, as the parcel sender. He had traveled out of state to procure bomb-making materials including gelatin sticks and a detonator. Questioning also revealed Jayantibhai's plan was to eliminate Jeetubhai due to lingering jealousy over the ended relationship.

Within hours, a team tracked down and arrested Jayantibhai for the heinous crime of murder through a explosive device. The two surviving sisters are currently undergoing specialized treatment and one remains critical. Police proceedings in the case continue as the culprit faces charges for the souls lost in the tragedy crafted by misguided vengeance.