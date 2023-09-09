Hybrid terrorist, his associate & 2 militant associates arrested

Srinagar, Sep 8: A “hybrid” militant, his associate and two terror associates were arrested in two separate operations in Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Police said a “hybrid” militant and his associate were arrested by Police alongwith Army's 53 Rashtriya Rifles in Pakharpora area of the central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Police identified the arrested duo as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, a hybrid militant and his associate Yawer Maqbool Ganai- both residents of Karapora Charar-Sharief.

The two police said were working with “The Resistance Front” which is believed to be a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo were operating under the banner of proscribed terror outfit LeT/ TRF) in Pakherpora area,” a police spokesman said.

From their possession, arms & ammunition including a Pistol, a Pistol magazine, nine rounds and other incriminating material were recovered, he said

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chrar-i-Sharief and further investigation has been taken up, police spokesman said.

In a separate operation, Police in south Kashmir's Pulwama district arrested two terrorist associates linked with LeT.

Police said acting on specific intelligence input, an intensive search was conducted by Pulwama Police in the apple orchards of Gudoora Pulwama and during which two terrorist associates were apprehended tactfully.

Police identified the two as Suhail Firdous of Mahradpora Utterpora Puchal and Shahid Gul of Wagum Pulwama,

Police said incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

“The investigation revealed that both the accused persons are terrorist associates of an active terrorist Aqib Sher Gojri linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Preliminary investigation also reveals that arrested terrorist associates were in a conspiracy with terrorist Aqib Sher-Gojri to carry out terrorist attacks in Pulwama,” a police spokesman said.

Police said a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been taken up.